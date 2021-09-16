Managing Changing Timelines with Seasonal Changes for Growing Microgreens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
▶️Schedule Garden Consult: https://bit.ly/2XNgfbe
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Socials: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#microgreens #kcgardens #timelines
One of the most annoying parts of growing microgreens inside is that even though you are growing inside, you still get to deal with shoulder seasons (Spring & Fall) and the changes in temperatures and humidity (more important) that come with them
Right around September/October is where the ambient night time temperatures seem to fluctuate enough to cause issues with some of the more touchy microgreens and shoots. Humidity is an even bigger deal as lower than 50% humidity can slow germination on staple crops such as Sunflower.
When you are approaching these seasonal changes, it's wise to start seeding twice and week until your production becomes more predicable so you don't end up out of luck on harvest day with unhappy clients!
______________________
Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
Website Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
Paypal Direct: https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange
______________________
WNC Local Growing Resources:
Soil/Hardware: https://bit.ly/3bF0msc
Garden Seeds: https://sowtrueseed.com/
______________________
Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl
Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/2KTThZu
Soil (LOTUS): https://bit.ly/2XBhk2y
Trays: https://bit.ly/37Lnras
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
_____________________
Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
_____________________
NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!