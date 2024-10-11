(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

For the last fifty years, we’ve been calcifying our brains. We’ve been destroying our glucose oxidase, we’ve been trying to make everything synthetic and AI. We’ve been taking the diversity out of our bone marrow, out of our gut, out of our microbiome, our virome, our X chromosome, our God-given protection in virome. X, oh, Project X, by trying to make all these mRNA monkey, mouse and manufactured, not according to God, and inject that into the blood, and so we’ve created calcified brains, and we’ve got to open up the connections energetically at the magnetic level and the electric level, we’re electromagnetic beings. So symbiosis means synergies, and so we need to now synergize with what they meant for evil, so we can decalcify our brains a little at a time and get back to God-given minerals, so I think, Elon Musk is going to save humanity!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/09/2024

Thrivetime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v5i3b79-dr.-judy-mikovits-breaking-down-elon-musks-statements-on.html