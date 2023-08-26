Del BigTree at the HighWire
Aug 25, 2023
Professor of Medicine, Alvin Moss, MD, discusses his recent article highlighting the ethical problems with the COVID lockdowns, from deaths of despair to the impacts on education, and the underprivileged. He explains why we must never let the government lock us down again.
#LockDowns #DeathsOfDespair #NeverAgain
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3bqgae-how-unethical-were-the-lockdowns.html
