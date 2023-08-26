Create New Account
HOW UNETHICAL WERE THE LOCKDOWNS
Published 19 hours ago

Del BigTree at the HighWire


Aug 25, 2023


Professor of Medicine, Alvin Moss, MD, discusses his recent article highlighting the ethical problems with the COVID lockdowns, from deaths of despair to the impacts on education, and the underprivileged. He explains why we must never let the government lock us down again.


#LockDowns #DeathsOfDespair #NeverAgain


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3bqgae-how-unethical-were-the-lockdowns.html

Keywords
educationdel bigtreehighwireunethicalnever againlockdownscoviddeaths of despairdr alvin mossunderprivileged

