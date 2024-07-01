Mind Control Tech: No Prison Time for Altered Memories - Lucifer's Army

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com
OfGod Shirts: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/
Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support
or [email protected] paypal
Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/End of Prisons: Freedom Through Altered Memories Technology
Blade Runner to life = Beast Prison System
We are getting programed of Mind Controlsim Technology to allow prisoners to accept no jail time for their memory changed / erased / maybe controlled. This is the beast system called mind controlism. The Seeds of Men will not cleave. The Daily Mail article discusses a concept called “Cognify,” which proposes a futuristic prison system. In this system, synthetic memories of a person’s crime would be implanted into their brain, showing the victim’s perspective. The goal is to help criminals learn from their past by inducing feelings of remorse or regret. The memories would be created using AI-generated content and could last for several minutes, feeling like years to the criminal. The technology targets specific brain regions responsible for memory and reasoning. While still theoretical, it aims to revolutionize rehabilitation in prisons.