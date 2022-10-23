COVID vaccine is not a vaccine but it is a registered American military biochemical weapon

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2022). Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO Venusian Nazi 5th Reich imperial space fleet’s COVID fake pandemic holocaust extermination vaccine is not a vaccine. It is a registered American military biochemical weapon manufactured by Satan Lucifer’s Umbrella company. It is the Illuminati NWO Shambhala “fake light beings ascended masters” “Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar Abrasax fake aliens” “Twilight Saga children’s adrenchrome blood-drinking vampires” fallen angel devils incarnate avatar black nobility families’ substitute for a Nazi holocaust camp gas chamber human extermination, but at a much larger scale of billions of people. The silent fake religious Christian hordes are supporting them, and their eating of 12 million of our children and throwing of their human meat into the supermarket groceries. Whose side are you on? Are you afraid of their assassinations and slaughtering of your families and torturing of your pets and destruction of your incomes and removal of your pastors’ retirement pensions and ridicule from your church donators, or do you uphold the honor and name and reputation and witness and testimony and righteousness and Jesus’ self-sacrificial love of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, who gave his life for you on the cross naked without a toilet so that you can receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life, as a true samurai warrior of Christ? Choose you this day who you serve. If God the Father gave his own Son for you on the cross to die for your sins, why are you afraid of getting your genetic descendant idol children kidnapped by Hillary Clinton’s CPS (Child Protective Services) on false charges like the other 800,000 American children every year to be tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & sacrificed & eaten and their leftover human meat & bone ashes thrown into the supermarket groceries and fast food restaurant food by covering it up in silence and hiding the names of these millions of earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” mother goddess cult New Age Wicca witch feminists? Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in terror & disgust & anger, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are some kind of Western feminist nations’ crazy lunatic “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastor or religious Christian horde, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, in order to bring judgment upon their Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. No CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive from next door homes & rooms, and no NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and no Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassin’s bullet to your head in your apartment lobby, can harm you in any way.





