© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMF Testing Microwave & 5G
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
331 views • July 06, 2021
I got this EMF meter to test the normal levels in my house compared with the 5G poles going up around the area. I show the peak levels which were very high compared to normal levels in the house and outside. People need to go and replicate these readings. There is no real good information out there about what is considered safe for the human body... I am sure the government knows what is safe. I hope this information has been intriguing and thought provoking. As always keep digging for the truth.
Please share and like and leave comments.
Please share and like and leave comments.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.