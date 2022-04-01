Russia Is Enlisting Syrians To Fight With Them in Ukraine

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03/30/2022 Russia is offering two contracts to Syrians who are willing to fight for money. They are offering $7000 to fight on the frontlines and $3500 to provide security behind the lines. Many people are applying just to make enough money for food. It is likely 90% of them will die.