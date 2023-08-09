True Wisdom & Power

Newtown Baptist's David Mortimer gives us fascinating insights into the young life of hymn writer Isaac Watts who thankfully never followed his parent's advice about giving up on rhyming words and went on to pen 750 well-loved songs. David then contrasts the idols of the ancient world to those of today, such as Sir David Attenborough, Greta Thunberg and Richard Dawkins. How does their worldly knowledge compare to the true wisdom and power of Almighty God?

Scriptures used: Psalm 14 & 1 Corinthians 1.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 6th August 2023.

