E29: Developing Practical Technologies That Improve Lives with George Wiseman

George Wiseman is the founder and president of Eagle-Research, a non-profit organization that develops and distributes energy-saving solutions. He is multi-talented and multi-degreed, but singular in his mission: to promote self-sufficiency at the individual level by discovering and sharing the best, all-around, practical solutions.

George attributes his self-reliance, resourcefulness and commitment to our natural environment, to his rural roots. “Dad didn’t believe in having any equipment on the place (hobby farms in Montana, Oregon, Alaska and finally a ranch in British Columbia) that we couldn’t fix ourselves. We had running water if we ran and got it. And electricity was something that came in batteries”.

His farm grown, western cowboy philosophy combines well with his inventor persona to create a world-class visionary. He takes the hand-up rather than the hand-out approach to everything.

To listen to the full episode: https://unite.live/s/iv7qNh