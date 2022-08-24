FBI Having Sex With Dogs: Former FBI Agent Blows Whistle On Criminal Activity And Bestiality

Stew Peters Show





August 23, 2022





The FBI is recruiting men who practice beastiality!

Former FBI special agent, Roman Garcia joins to expose the corrupt DOJ, the gag orders, and active blackmail between FBI staff.





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