© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Extreme Deadline: Biden About to Give Over U.S. Sovereignty to WHO
Follow
15
Share
Report
5780 views • May 10, 2022
The U.S. has proposed amendments to the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations (IHR). The changes will empower Director-General Tedros to declare a health emergency in any nation regardless of its wishes and without any evidence—and to mount every possible action against that nation to control its alleged health emergency.
These amendments will be voted on by the WHO governing body, the World Health Assembly (WHA), May 22-28, 2022. Unless they are faced with a groundswell of opposition, the amendments will be passed because they are backed by the United States, the entire European Union including Germany and France, Great Britain, India, Japan and others totalling 27 nations.
This is NOT about treaties or pandemics. This about the whole broad arena of “health emergencies.” The rules are being amended to break all existing restraints on WHO’s capacity to unilaterally interfere on an undefined whim into the affairs of sovereign nations throughout the world.
The United States government is the spearhead. It’s a Biden going-out-of-business sale—the U.S. is the business, it’s been bankrupted and its powers are being given away to WHO and its parent organization the U.N. But ultimately the power goes to the global predators who control these very corrupt organizations, including the Chinese Communist Party, the U.S. progressive leadership, and globalists like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab—the group we describe in detail in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, available at https://wearetheprey.com.
The show draws on an interview with James Roguski who originally exposed this looming assault on individual freedom and personal sovereignty throughout the world. Peter and Ginger Breggin are simultaneously publishing a detailed report on AmericaOutLoud.com. Biden Handing Over U.S. Sovereignty to WHO - America Out Loud
These amendments will be voted on by the WHO governing body, the World Health Assembly (WHA), May 22-28, 2022. Unless they are faced with a groundswell of opposition, the amendments will be passed because they are backed by the United States, the entire European Union including Germany and France, Great Britain, India, Japan and others totalling 27 nations.
This is NOT about treaties or pandemics. This about the whole broad arena of “health emergencies.” The rules are being amended to break all existing restraints on WHO’s capacity to unilaterally interfere on an undefined whim into the affairs of sovereign nations throughout the world.
The United States government is the spearhead. It’s a Biden going-out-of-business sale—the U.S. is the business, it’s been bankrupted and its powers are being given away to WHO and its parent organization the U.N. But ultimately the power goes to the global predators who control these very corrupt organizations, including the Chinese Communist Party, the U.S. progressive leadership, and globalists like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab—the group we describe in detail in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, available at https://wearetheprey.com.
The show draws on an interview with James Roguski who originally exposed this looming assault on individual freedom and personal sovereignty throughout the world. Peter and Ginger Breggin are simultaneously publishing a detailed report on AmericaOutLoud.com. Biden Handing Over U.S. Sovereignty to WHO - America Out Loud
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.