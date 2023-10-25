Israeli air strikes on Syrian Army positions in Daraa, southwestern Syria.
Adding:
Israel launched an attack on the runway of Aleppo airport, causing material damage, with no reported casualties, as per Syrian media.
Following the escalation in the Middle East, Israel has carried out several strikes on Syrian airports.
🇷🇺 The Russian Foreign Ministry has labeled these attacks as a severe breach of international law.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.