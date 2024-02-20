Dr. Jane Ruby & Sasha Latypova: PROOF DOD AND FDA CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

Astra Zeneca leaked audio reveals Covid was, and continues to be, a DOD operation. Former Pharma R&D Executive, Sasha Latypova returns to the show to discuss DOD contracts with pharma for mass genocide of the American people, Robert Malone's obsession with the manipulated definition of pandemic, and receipts on the regulatory crimes and fraud that led to the illegal release of the mRNA poison.
GUEST: Sasha Latypova
