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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-11-2021 Enslaving The Masses
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40 views • August 11, 2021
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Climate change, carbon footprints and global warming are contrived for the masses by the people looking to enslave us further. These ideas are used to bring people together under a common good to help the world but when we look deeper we see they have been planning this narrative like all of them for a long time.
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/08/10/un-climate-report-author-says-people-are-starting-to-get-scared-this-will-change-the-way-they-vote/
https://strangesounds.org/2021/08/critical-atlantic-ocean-system-collapse-extreme-cold-sea-level-rise-europe-north-america.html
https://www.ipcc.ch/2021/08/09/ar6-wg1-20210809-pr/
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5RnEt2aLjEw/maxresdefault.jpg
Climate change, carbon footprints and global warming are contrived for the masses by the people looking to enslave us further. These ideas are used to bring people together under a common good to help the world but when we look deeper we see they have been planning this narrative like all of them for a long time.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/08/10/un-climate-report-author-says-people-are-starting-to-get-scared-this-will-change-the-way-they-vote/
https://strangesounds.org/2021/08/critical-atlantic-ocean-system-collapse-extreme-cold-sea-level-rise-europe-north-america.html
https://www.ipcc.ch/2021/08/09/ar6-wg1-20210809-pr/
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5RnEt2aLjEw/maxresdefault.jpg
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