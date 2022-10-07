Create New Account
Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton warns Latinos of the danger of Proposition 1, recommends a NO Vote
PRAY CALIFORNIA
Esther Valdés Clayton is the Principal Attorney at Valdés & Associates, located in San Diego. She attained her law degree from the University of California and specializes in Immigration Law. Mrs. Clayton is regularly interviewed on local and national outlets.

Press Release: https://proposition1-whyvoteno.com/2022/10/05/key-california-alliance-members-declare-no-on-proposition-1/

