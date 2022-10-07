Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton warns Latinos of the danger of Proposition 1, recommends a NO Vote

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Esther Valdés Clayton is the Principal Attorney at Valdés & Associates, located in San Diego. She attained her law degree from the University of California and specializes in Immigration Law. Mrs. Clayton is regularly interviewed on local and national outlets.
2 Min Video
Press Release: https://proposition1-whyvoteno.com/2022/10/05/key-california-alliance-members-declare-no-on-proposition-1/