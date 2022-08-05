Important Information on Coronavirus 5G Kung Flu - Part 5

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PART 5 FINALE: IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS UN-5G-ENDA 21 KUNG FLU PATSY
The last and most important part of the popular series. 39:20 the most important part and smoking gun! May your god or gods be with you!
WEF Strategic Intelligence wheel https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000002V7TyEAK?tab=publications
UN Agenda 21 Sustainable Development document: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
ICU New York doctor NOT Covid-19 https://www.facebook.com/joshyjones89/videos/10157892288076224/UzpfSTcyMjYxNTI1NTpWSzozMzg1NDc0NDUxNDY2MjI4/
Our Common Future 1987 Sustainable development report: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/5987our-common-future.pdf
Vodafone Whistleblower full interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/r5LfM0ayxb1A/
Alan Watt: Agenda 21 in One Easy Lesson:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfxHffmvAT0
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