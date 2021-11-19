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Immanuel Project - O.R.I., No. 01: bioweapons - the myth of man-made pathogens
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21 views • November 19, 2021
"ON RELATED ISSUES"
The first of our extra, contributory posts "ON RELATED ISSUES" examines explosive, critical questions, rumours and theories surrounding the topic of "Corona" and everything connected with it. When new reports do the rounds in public that have the potential to fuel (additional) fear, hatred and violence, and which above all spread dangerous misinformation from the field of medicine and science, we would like to publish a special feature on this.
In contrast to our main programme, this series offers first and foremost a statement. In order to be able to publish a comment relatively quickly, we do not go into great detail and refer you to our main programme for precise evidence of our statements, where we publish a detailed list of sources for every contribution.
Since all the topics we deal with in Project Immanuel are directly related, all the contents of our special formats can also be substantiated with the sources from the main programme.
- - -
O.R.I., No. 01: "Bioweapons - the myth of the man-made pathogen"
In the first episode of our special format "On Related Issues" we deal with the topic of biological warfare/bioweapons. Due to the latest rumours surrounding the alleged "Wuhan virus" from the laboratory, we specifically address the issue of artificial "pathogens", i.e. those modified or created in a laboratory, and explain why these are and will continue to remain, a myth.
- - -
Project Immanuel is a non-profit project. Our contributions shall be freely accessible and are intended for all people. Provided that absolutely NOTHING is changed in our publications, any of our videos and documents may be downloaded, shared and re-uploaded on your own channels. For our videos, the complete video description must also be included!
You can find out on which platforms and in which languages our reports are published by visiting our website.
- - -
If you would like to contact us, please use the following address: [email protected]
All information about new posts can be found on our website and in our Telegram group.
Website: www.projekt-immanuel.de
Telegram: t.me/projekt_immanuel
- - -
FURTHER LINKS
Ludwik Fleck - "Genesis and Development of a Scientific Fact" (Translated by Frederick Bradley and Thaddeus J. Trenn)
https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/G/bo25676016.html
Publisher: University of Chicago Press (August 15, 1981)
Thomas Schnelle: "Ludwig Fleck - Leben und Denken. Zur Entstehung und Entwicklung des wissenschaftlichen Denkstils in der Wissenschaftsphilosophie",[Ludwig Fleck - Life and Thought. On the Origin and Development of the Scientific Style of Thinking in the Philosophy of Science] January 1982 (in German) https://www.researchgate.net/publication/319630084Ludwik_Fleck-_Leben_und_Denken_Zur_Entstehung_und_Entwicklung_des_wissenschaftlichen_Denkstils_in_der_Wissenschaftsphilosophie_Freiburg_1982
published on ResearchGate
The Ludwik Fleck Centre for Scientific Theory
https://www.fleckzentrum.ethz.ch/en/media-archive/fleck-archive/
"Project MKULTRA, the CIA's Program of Research into Behavioral Modification - Joint Hearing before the Select Committee on Intelligence and the Subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research of the Committee on Human Resources, United State Senate, Ninety-Fifth Congress, First Session", 03 August 1977
https://www.nytimes.com/packages/pdf/national/13inmate_ProjectMKULTRA.pdf
published on the website of the New York Times
Source: Projekt-Immanuel
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The first of our extra, contributory posts "ON RELATED ISSUES" examines explosive, critical questions, rumours and theories surrounding the topic of "Corona" and everything connected with it. When new reports do the rounds in public that have the potential to fuel (additional) fear, hatred and violence, and which above all spread dangerous misinformation from the field of medicine and science, we would like to publish a special feature on this.
In contrast to our main programme, this series offers first and foremost a statement. In order to be able to publish a comment relatively quickly, we do not go into great detail and refer you to our main programme for precise evidence of our statements, where we publish a detailed list of sources for every contribution.
Since all the topics we deal with in Project Immanuel are directly related, all the contents of our special formats can also be substantiated with the sources from the main programme.
- - -
O.R.I., No. 01: "Bioweapons - the myth of the man-made pathogen"
In the first episode of our special format "On Related Issues" we deal with the topic of biological warfare/bioweapons. Due to the latest rumours surrounding the alleged "Wuhan virus" from the laboratory, we specifically address the issue of artificial "pathogens", i.e. those modified or created in a laboratory, and explain why these are and will continue to remain, a myth.
- - -
Project Immanuel is a non-profit project. Our contributions shall be freely accessible and are intended for all people. Provided that absolutely NOTHING is changed in our publications, any of our videos and documents may be downloaded, shared and re-uploaded on your own channels. For our videos, the complete video description must also be included!
You can find out on which platforms and in which languages our reports are published by visiting our website.
- - -
If you would like to contact us, please use the following address: [email protected]
All information about new posts can be found on our website and in our Telegram group.
Website: www.projekt-immanuel.de
Telegram: t.me/projekt_immanuel
- - -
FURTHER LINKS
Ludwik Fleck - "Genesis and Development of a Scientific Fact" (Translated by Frederick Bradley and Thaddeus J. Trenn)
https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/G/bo25676016.html
Publisher: University of Chicago Press (August 15, 1981)
Thomas Schnelle: "Ludwig Fleck - Leben und Denken. Zur Entstehung und Entwicklung des wissenschaftlichen Denkstils in der Wissenschaftsphilosophie",[Ludwig Fleck - Life and Thought. On the Origin and Development of the Scientific Style of Thinking in the Philosophy of Science] January 1982 (in German) https://www.researchgate.net/publication/319630084Ludwik_Fleck-_Leben_und_Denken_Zur_Entstehung_und_Entwicklung_des_wissenschaftlichen_Denkstils_in_der_Wissenschaftsphilosophie_Freiburg_1982
published on ResearchGate
The Ludwik Fleck Centre for Scientific Theory
https://www.fleckzentrum.ethz.ch/en/media-archive/fleck-archive/
"Project MKULTRA, the CIA's Program of Research into Behavioral Modification - Joint Hearing before the Select Committee on Intelligence and the Subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research of the Committee on Human Resources, United State Senate, Ninety-Fifth Congress, First Session", 03 August 1977
https://www.nytimes.com/packages/pdf/national/13inmate_ProjectMKULTRA.pdf
published on the website of the New York Times
Source: Projekt-Immanuel
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
💰💲💰💲 CLICK TO CLAIM FREE LBC 💰💲💰💲
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FEARLESS_ONE:8
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
Help me Help others ▶ https://ko-fi.com/fearlessnation
PAYPAL ▶ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fearlessnation
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fearlessnation
PATREON ▶ https://www.patreon.com/fearlessnation
Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/fearlesnation
Rumble ▶ https://rumble.com/user/FearlessNation
Email ▶ [email protected]
Steemit ▶ https://steemit.com/@fearlessnation/
Blogger ▶ https://fearlessnation1.blogspot.com/
Telegram ▶ https://t.me/fearlessnation1
Twitch ▶ https://www.twitch.tv/Fearless_Nation
Bitchute ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessnation/
Youtube ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/FearlessNation
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