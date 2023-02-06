LAWSUIT AGAINST DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH DISMISSED from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/lawsuit-against-dr-peter-mccullough-dismissed/
Top Cardiologist and The HighWire Contributor, Dr. Peter McCullough, was sued by health giant Baylor Scott & White, over an alleged violation of his separation agreement. On January 23rd, a Dallas County District Court dismissed the case with prejudice. Del announces the development, and offers his thoughts as well as congratulations to Dr. McCullough over the ‘win for freedom.’
#DrPeterMcCullough #BaylorScottWhite
POSTED: February 3, 2023
