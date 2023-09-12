Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I Hope You are Ready for What is Coming
channel image
New Patriot
1230 Subscribers
Shop now
471 views
Published a day ago

Plandemic 2 will be designed to kill more children and scare the sheople into compliance with new mandates.  The vaxxed are already a new species known as homo borg genesis, according to a paper from NASA/Langley entitled "Fifth Generation Warfare".  They are no longer homo sapiens.  Get ready for what is coming.

Keywords
warpandemicdepopulationfaminecoronagreen agendanew variant

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket