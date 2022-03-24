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Shooting at Leslie
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46 views • March 24, 2022
I’ve been wanting to go out shooting for a long time with the guys and now I can. I genuinely enjoy knowing a can protect myself always. Okay I never thought shooting a pistol would be therapeutic, but it is and I’m blessed and thankful to shoot with my hubby and friends.
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life?p=39698
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life?p=39698
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