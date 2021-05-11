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Amazon Bets BIG on Inflation -- bye bye Dollar
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240 views • May 11, 2021
Jeff Bezos and Amazon just took out an $18.5 billion loan in order to buy back shares of the company. It's an ominous sign in terms of what the world's smartest businessmen believe the US dollar has in store for it, as they are going to be taking on this debt intentionally to buy real assets.
#Amazon #inflation #debt
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#Amazon #inflation #debt
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