'1ST BLACK SS AGENT(JFK) TELLS ALL!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 17 hours ago

I HAVE THE UPMOST RESPECT FOR ABRAHAM! EVEN THOUGH THE SATANIC GOVERNMENT THREW HIM IN PRISON FOR 6 YEARS TO SHUT HIM UP, HE CONTINUED TO SPEAK OUT AGAINT AMERICAS NAZI GOVERNMENT. THIS INSANE GOVERNMENT HAS ALWAYS BEEN CORRUPT AS HELL. IF YOU TAKE PART IN THIS EVIL YOU'RE A DEAD HUMAN WALKING. THE SATANIC ELITE WANT ALL AMERICANS DEAD! THIS IS WHY MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS ARE FLOODING INTO AMERICA. WHAT THE DEADLY COVID SHOT DIDN'T DO WW-3 WILL. HOPEFULLY YOU'RE SENDING OUT LINKS TO MY JFK VIDEOS TO WAKE OTHER PEOPLE UP. PREP, PRAY, ARMUP AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...

