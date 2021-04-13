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LIVE TODAY - EPOCH TIMES PRESS DESTROYED by CCP (Caught on Video) - Epoch Times Press Conference on ATTACK ON FREE PRESS in HONG KONG
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30 views • April 13, 2021
The Conference Starts at about 3:30 time mark. My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
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Virus follows communist China ties: https://bit.ly/2UsNVWc
Giving the right name to the virus causing a global pandemic: https://bit.ly/2wzV3IB
Undercover video reveals new evidence on forced organ harvesting in China: https://bit.ly/2wBE7RR
Full movie: ‘Claws of the Red Dragon’ exposes connection between Huawei and Chinese Communist Party: https://bit.ly/2wW1R3C
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#USInvestment #ChineseMarket #Military
LIVE: Hearing on 'US Investment in China's Capital Markets and Military-Industrial Complex'
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Support our work: https://donorbox.org/china-in-focus
💎Sign up our newsletters for the latest updates: https://newsletter.ntd.com
👉 Watch us on Youmaker: https://www.youmaker.com/channel/d88f...
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💎Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBOq...
---------
Watch more:
Manipulating America: The Chinese Communist Playbook https://bit.ly/2NfcjHN
The Pandemic’s Wall Street Connection: https://bit.ly/2SRDeNd
Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus: https://bit.ly/3dCWHsM
Virus follows communist China ties: https://bit.ly/2UsNVWc
Giving the right name to the virus causing a global pandemic: https://bit.ly/2wzV3IB
Undercover video reveals new evidence on forced organ harvesting in China: https://bit.ly/2wBE7RR
Full movie: ‘Claws of the Red Dragon’ exposes connection between Huawei and Chinese Communist Party: https://bit.ly/2wW1R3C
---------
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ChinainFocus
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaInFocusNTD
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTDChinainFocus
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Website: https://www.ntd.com/china-in-focus
Gab: https://gab.com/ChinaInFocus
Contact us: [email protected]
Watch us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-552745
---------
💎Sign the petition to investigate, condemn, and reject the Chinese Communist Party
👉 https://rejectccp.com
💎Get real news other media outlets don’t report for only $1: http://ept.ms/EpochNews2
-----------
#USInvestment #ChineseMarket #Military
LIVE: Hearing on 'US Investment in China's Capital Markets and Military-Industrial Complex'
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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