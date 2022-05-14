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UNIFICATION OF NATIONS UNDER ONE GOVERNMENT TO CONTROL EVERYTHING PROPERTY,MARKETS,HOUSING, CHILDREN
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74 views • May 14, 2022
The NWO has been planned for years!
what is NWO:
A unification of Nations under ONE government to control everything: property, markets, housing, children, freedom, resources and religion. Sovereignty will cease to exist and citizens are subject to draconian laws without justice
https://twitter.com/sophiadahl1/status/1521170109338898437
what is NWO:
A unification of Nations under ONE government to control everything: property, markets, housing, children, freedom, resources and religion. Sovereignty will cease to exist and citizens are subject to draconian laws without justice
https://twitter.com/sophiadahl1/status/1521170109338898437
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