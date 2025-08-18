SIGNS OF THE TIMES

THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY

I will renew you in the Holy Spirit and fire. Baptism is near

Carbonia 02-08-2025 – (4.24 pm – 1st locution)

I am He Who I Am!

Beloved of your Lord, I intend to call you to My following, I want your hearts to be converted to Me!

Come, My children, come, oh all of you who are fatigued and oppressed because I will refresh you, I will take you with Me to Heaven, you will be with Me in the infinite joy of love, you will be with Me for eternity.

I will renew you in the Holy Spirit and fire. Baptism is near, My children, open your hearts, renew yourselves in love in Christ Jesus and put yourselves in holy prayer, try not to fall into sin again

Put in you the key to Divine Love, (the Word of God). Put Jesus Christ in you, be an imitation of Him who gave Himself in totus tuus for your salvation.

Behold, the heavens thunder, the voice of the Father thunders mightily, the hearts of men will vibrate!

The Antichrist will soon manifest his face: ...pay attention, O men, open your eyes well, walk steadfastly through the ways that I show you, do not put your feet outside the ways that I am marking for you.

Satan is mighty, My children, you will not be able to overwhelm him unless you are in Me, I will intervene in each of you to give you help and tear you from his claws.

I am God, I am your Father, Generator of everything, I Am He Who I Am!

My children, your time on Earth is now over, behold, I open the new paths, a new Earth where you will enter to enjoy all My Good.

Be aware of the truth, pay attention to My words, have no doubt, time is over, ... new life opens for the children of God.

Have love, have compassion for all those who do not believe, who still mock the Son of God, have love for everyone, even for your enemies, pray for them, consecrate them all to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and to the Sacred Heart of Jesus so that the desire to destroy this Humanity is attenuated in them.

Most Holy Mary with you, I join My hands with yours and lead you to battle victorious in Christ Jesus.

Praise be to Jesus Christ. Always be praised.

Praise be given to the Most Sacred Hearts of Jesus, Mary and the most chaste heart of Saint Joseph. Now and always.

Be united, My children, be a community, share everything, be love among yourselves, be the image and likeness of Jesus.

II PHRASE – 4.34pm

