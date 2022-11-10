Anti-White ZOG Fraudsters, Libelers, and Perjurers who NEED to be Prosecuted under Federal RICO Act!

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RICO stands For Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act, enacted by the U.S. Congress back in October of 1970.
All the brazen malevolent, malignant lifeforms mentioned in the document shown herein are certainly all viable candidates to be successfully prosecuted under such a law. L'chaim!