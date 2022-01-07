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Walter Veith - The Book Of Hebrews: Substance & Shadow - Chapter 13: Brotherly L
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13 views • January 07, 2022
In chapter 13 Paul looks at our horizontal relationships. These relationships should naturally flow out of our vertical relationship but, as someone once said, “Christ is easy to love once we understand the plan of salvation but the brethren, that is often a different matter.” The love of God towards all of humanity should be our incentive to also love the brethren and also those that are not yet part of the household of God.
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DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
ITALIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMeDOT_lX6g&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6pLDl-UtBGgKOKgowt7CaQ
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
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What's Up Prof languages PLAYLISTS:
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
ITALIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMeDOT_lX6g&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6pLDl-UtBGgKOKgowt7CaQ
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
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