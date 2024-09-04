New Money New Economy New World

Money is quantified value or a unit of account. In high level trust situations such as a Christian congregation, particularly when that group is also linked by cultural, racial and language elements, money is not needed, or needed less. The members of high trust groups believe that in the long run, working together for the good of the group pays off in the long run. But with out this high level of trust we need something more substantial than faith, and that is money. Which means, that in low-trust environments little or nothing gets done without money. But, in our society has become so devoid of trust, even money is difficult to get, which means it is harder and harder to get anything done. This short essay looks at a monetary model that not only provides money for what needs to be done, it systematically improves the level of trust.

