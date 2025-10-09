THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 29: The Slippery Slope of Idolatry

Education is the key to success. This is why Lucifer sought to change the narrative of what God had done to create Israel. Satan preys on the weakness of human beings, utilizing the sinful nature which is attracted to power, wealth and sexual gratification.

The focus of the second generation of Hebrews in the Promised Land was to continue clearing out the Canaanites and take control of the land. They left the nomadic lifestyle and settled on established farms and in cities. Lucifer enticed them to focus on enriching themselves and success became their downfall as the education of their children was ignored.

The third generation witnessed the surviving Canaanites and their worship of demon gods. There was plenty of food and alcohol, nude dancing, and sexual gratification. This was exciting in comparison to the worship of God.

Lucifer was able to entice the third generation to walk away from God and the irony is that they became just as evil as the Canaanites Joshua was instructed to exterminate.

RLJ-1817 -- JULY 18, 2021

RLJ-1817 -- JULY 18, 2021

