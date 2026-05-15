Gaza: IOF strikes hit the residential Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza - clip 1 of 2

IOF strikes hit the residential Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza. The Israeli military claims it targeted a Hamas commander.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) targeted Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Izz al-Din Haddad, in an airstrike in Gaza City, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on May 15.





The airstrike, which constitutes a violation by Israel of the ceasefire brokered by the United States, hit a residential building in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, according to Palestinian media.





Medics in the strip said that at least three people were killed and 20 injured in air strikes targeting an apartment and a vehicle.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) revealed that three IAF fighter jets participated in the airstrike. It added that the jets dropped 13 bombs.

more at SouthFront: (currently may be down, I can't connect) Cynthia

https://southfront.press/israel-claims-it-killed-hamas-top-military-leader/







