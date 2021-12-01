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COVID-19 PSYOP: A Crime Against Humanity
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61 views • December 01, 2021
You need to understand that this COVID-19 PSYOP and the worldwide political and economic takeover that it has provided cover for is a path that leads towards destruction of Western civilization and the creation of a global, Technocratic police state from which there will be place for individual human liberty. It is not an essential response to a grave viral pandemic, for there never was a legitimate pandemic under the classical definitions of that word. Right now, humanity has two choices: either get off your knees, throw the stupid masks in the trash, and start saying "NO!" for a change, or continue to march single file into the gas chambers that is the New World Order, which the ruling elite have been designing for us to live in for almost 100 years.
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