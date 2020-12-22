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Servants & Sojourners - 1 Peter 2:11-25 - Sept. 27, 2020
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3 views • December 22, 2020
It is amazing how God uses the Pressures (Squeezing) of Life to conform us to the Image of His SON. It is imperative as a Christian to understand how the Lord uses these 'Pressures' in our Life.
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