Message from Iran to Israeli & American pilots Iran will hunt you down and punish you for your crimes

Message to Israeli and American pilots: Iran will hunt you down and punish you for your crimes

“From now on, based on the information we have about you [US and Israeli pilots], recreational centers, tourist attractions, and entertainment centers around the world will also be insecure for you,” Iranian Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi warned recently.

This is not an empty threat, as back in the 2000s, Iran methodically hunted down and assassinated former Iraqi combat pilots who participated in the Iran-Iraq war.

👉 At least 182 Iraqi pilots were killed during these reprisals and another 800 ended up fleeing Iraq out of fear for their lives, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Defense’s statistics that emerged in media in 2010.

💥🇮🇷 The Epstein Coalition is reportedly attacking Tehran at the moment.

Adding:

The military spokesperson for al-Qassam Brigades:

“We view with great pride the powerful missile strikes carried out this evening by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, targeting areas deep inside the criminal enemy entity using new tactics, resulting in dozens of dead and wounded. We consider this a natural response not only to the U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran, but also to the genocidal massacres against our Palestinian people in Gaza.

This Nazi Zionist enemy understands only the language of force and retaliation. Making it pay a heavy price is what will force it to stop its aggression; otherwise, it will continue its rampage and single out our Arab and Islamic nations one after another.

The Islamic Republic today represents a forward line of defense for the entire Islamic world. The aggressors will not succeed in breaking the will of free people and those of the land. We call on all nations of our region to stand united against the real enemy and work together on core issues, foremost among them the liberation of Palestine.”









@DD Geopolitics and

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