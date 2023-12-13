Create New Account
The Pro-Life Establishment: The Reason We Still Have Abortion
Do you wonder why abortion never is stopped despite the Supreme Court correcting themselves for promoting decades of murder in the US? Well, it isn't the "bad guy" Democrats. They are clearly for the murder of the unborn and the born, but it is the ones many call the "good guys." In this episode, we'll hear how House Speaker rallied against the most pro-life bill in Louisiana's history, and not only that, you'll hear how abortion should be dealt with and how Donald Trump, from his own mouth, is even an enemy of the unborn.

democrats politics murder republicans abortion donald trump traitors mike johnson abolition jeff durbin

