How to Live FREE in the Coming AI-Controlled Police State | Seth on BardsFM

In this episode, I’m interviewed by Scott Kesterson, host of the BardsFM podcast. We dive into how to live free in the face of an AI-controlled police state — covering the global technocracy, the spiritual battle behind it, and the practical steps I take to stay independent, from building community and growing food to cutting ties with the system.





To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906





💊 Stock up on affordable, hard-to-find meds like Ivermectin and antibiotics. Get 15% off with code MIA15 at https://ReliableMedicines.com





Perfect Origins - Vive Biotics: Visit https://www.perfectorigins.com/vivebiotics/mia.html





Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life.

25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!







