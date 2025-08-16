How to Live FREE in the Coming AI-Controlled Police State | Seth on BardsFM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, I’m interviewed by Scott Kesterson, host of the BardsFM podcast. We dive into how to live free in the face of an AI-controlled police state — covering the global technocracy, the spiritual battle behind it, and the practical steps I take to stay independent, from building community and growing food to cutting ties with the system.
