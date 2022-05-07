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Bible prophecy: the wicked shall be destroyed & the world shall be desolate
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286 views • May 07, 2022
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channels are SDCMedia and SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
Isaiah 24 says that the wicked shall be destroyed and that the world shall be desolate.
You do not need to be part of the wicked. Turn your life to the Lord Jesus Christ. Flee worldliness, put your faith in Christ and recognize Him as the Son of God, your Messiah and Savior.
Obey Him by keeping His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit of Truth and you’ll be considered as His saint, sealed with the Holy Spirit of Truth and with God’s law of love, His holy ten commandments (Ephesians 1:13; Ephesians 4:30; Isaiah 8:16).
And if possible, be baptized (Romans 6:4).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channels are SDCMedia and SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
Isaiah 24 says that the wicked shall be destroyed and that the world shall be desolate.
You do not need to be part of the wicked. Turn your life to the Lord Jesus Christ. Flee worldliness, put your faith in Christ and recognize Him as the Son of God, your Messiah and Savior.
Obey Him by keeping His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit of Truth and you’ll be considered as His saint, sealed with the Holy Spirit of Truth and with God’s law of love, His holy ten commandments (Ephesians 1:13; Ephesians 4:30; Isaiah 8:16).
And if possible, be baptized (Romans 6:4).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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