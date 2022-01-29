Taiwanese Activists and Lawmakers Protest Outside Parliament Against Beijing Olympics

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01/26/2022 India media Wion: Activists, lawmakers and civil society members in Taiwan were seen protesting and chanting slogans outside the Parliament building, calling for the government to boycott the Beijing Olympics 2022. No matter peace, human dignity or human rights, the actions of the Chinese Communist Party both inwards and outwards all violate the Olympic spirit.