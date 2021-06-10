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Newsmax TV: Don't 'feed' this Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pride stuff to Kids [09.06.2021]
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21 views • June 10, 2021
Note: Rhe Satanist have been doing it since Disney started in
What is #GROOMING ???
I among a few others have been saying, writing and sharing this sivk 'norm' a long time now...
"Silens gives Consent"
--
Joe Biden grooming children - YouTube
15. aug. 2020 - 52,742 views • Aug 16, 202
https://youtu.be/gL9doQ2KYAU
'What in the World' and Newsmax Daily podcast host Rob Carson and Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck react to LGBT messaging in children's cartoons - Via Newsmax's 'John Bachman Now.'
3,532 views•Jun 9, 2021
Newsmax TV
1.9M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ObrgpXLDPac
What is #GROOMING ???
I among a few others have been saying, writing and sharing this sivk 'norm' a long time now...
"Silens gives Consent"
--
Joe Biden grooming children - YouTube
15. aug. 2020 - 52,742 views • Aug 16, 202
https://youtu.be/gL9doQ2KYAU
'What in the World' and Newsmax Daily podcast host Rob Carson and Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck react to LGBT messaging in children's cartoons - Via Newsmax's 'John Bachman Now.'
3,532 views•Jun 9, 2021
Newsmax TV
1.9M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ObrgpXLDPac
Keywords
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