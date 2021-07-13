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Medical Martial Law is Coming | The Crowhouse
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281 views • July 13, 2021
“If you're going to kick authority in the teeth, you might as well use two feet.” Keith Richards

"Jesus... What Happened To Us?" by Five Times August (end clip)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OAfg6DQdfYjC/

Amazing Polly - Magnetic Nanomaterials in the Injections, Masks & Swabs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMtUZfHuQNlL/

Sydney's Covid exposure sites take another jump ALL over the city
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/sydney-s-covid-exposure-sites-take-another-jump-all-over-the-city/ar-AALZzU8?ocid=msedgntp

Lockdown having a ‘massive’ impact on Sydney businesses
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/lockdown-having-a-massive-impact-on-sydney-businesses/ar-AAM0v71?ocid=msedgntp

‘Things will get worse before they get better’ for Sydneysiders in lockdown
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/things-will-get-worse-before-they-get-better-for-sydneysiders-in-lockdown/ar-AALYTY7?ocid=msedgntp

Sydney lockdown to extend beyond August, top doctor predicts
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/sydney-lockdown-to-extend-beyond-august-top-doctor-predicts/ar-AALYkZV?ocid=msedgntp

All employers and employees in Fiji including civil servants must be vaccinated as a condition of their employment – PM
https://www.fijivillage.com/news/All-employers-and-employees-in-Fiji-including-civil-servants-must-be-vaccinated-as-a-condition-of-their-employment--PM-8x4fr5/

Elderly Sydney woman dies of COVID-19 hours after testing positive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IXj0z61Rys

Oregon may use National Guard for door-to-door COVID questions
https://www.wnd.com/2021/07/oregon-use-national-guard-door-door-covid-questions/

Tiptoe to Tyranny Movie:
https://tiptoemovie.com/

Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/aao7nPOKnUnn/
The Crowhouse
Keywords
nwomax igansydneycovid-1984the crowhouse
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