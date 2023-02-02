Starrider Foreigner

Foreigner is the debut studio album by British-American rock band Foreigner, released on 8 March 1977. It spun off three hit singles, "Feels Like the First Time", "Cold as Ice" and "Long, Long Way from Home". It also features album tracks such as "Headknocker" and "Starrider", the latter of which features a rare lead vocal from lead guitarist and co-founder Mick Jones. The first attempt at mixing the album was done at Sarm Studios, London, but as they were dissatisfied with the result, the album was re-mixed at Atlantic Recording Studios by Mick Jones, Ian McDonald and Jimmy Douglass.

track 3

Starrider

Written by: Michael L. Jones, Alan Greenwood

Album: Foreigner [Expanded]

Released: 1977

" I stole a ride... on a passing star...

Not knowing where I was going, how near or how far."

" Through years of light... lands of future and past...

'Til the Heavenly gates... were sighted at last. "

" Star-rider... (rider-RIDER)

... take me to the stars. "

" Star-rider... (rider-RIDER)

... show me where you are! "

" Northern Lights flash by... and then they were gone...

And the old stars were dying... so the new ones were born."

" Ever on our own... celestial ways...

And in the light of my years... shown the rest of my days. "

" Speed increasing, all control is in the hands of those who know! "

" Will they help us grow?... to one day be - star*riders! "

" Star-rider... (rider-RIDER)

... show me where you are."

" Star-rider... (rider-RIDER)

... take me to the stars!"

" Speed increasing, all control is in the hands of those who know! "

" Will they help us grow?... to one day be - STAR*RIDER! "

