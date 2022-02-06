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JUSTIN TRUDEAU... Did he not say. "The vaccinated do not get Covid-19." And then... Got Covid -19. So it won't stop it. Make up your mind.
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211 views • February 06, 2022
Coward Of The County... Listen to his theme song right now. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNlswqBZ7u4
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