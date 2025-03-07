BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Warning: Beatings & humiliation of Alawites in Syria under the Al-Julani regime
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
74 views • 1 month ago

Beatings and humiliation of Alawites in Syria under the Al-Julani regime...

The saddest part is the selective outrage—some of those who condemned collective punishment as a crime when Israel did it in Gaza are now saying, "Well, they deserved it" in Syria.

Adding comments posted from this video:

... extremist thugs will never change no matter how much the CIA tries to rehabilitate their image.

another: 

If you don't defend your state..  no one will.

When the guys charged up to Damascus few months ago, many citizens sat by and watch it all happen.

Now the criminals re in charge as there foreign masters wanted, citizens re crying

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
