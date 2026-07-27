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Bright Videos News, July 27, 2026 - Mike Adams Reveals FAMINE RISK Analysis with Daniel Davis + The Global Battle Over Routes & Resources
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Interviews and Upcoming Appearances (0:11)

- Global Famine and Fertilizer Shortages (2:27)

- Open Source AI and Geopolitical Tensions (8:39)

- Global War for American Empire (14:28)

- Economic Sanctions and Energy Dependence (26:41)

- Food Scarcity and Human Migration (45:30)

- Preparedness and Self-Reliance (1:13:55)

- The Moral Reckoning of the War (1:18:19)

- Impact of the War on Global Humanitarian Crisis (1:19:22)

- Dependency on Critical Inputs and the Impact of the War (1:21:17)

- Geopolitical Implications and the Need for Peace (1:23:15)

- The Role of AI in Humanity's Future (1:29:10)

- The Race for Superintelligence and Its Consequences (1:45:32)

- The Potential for AI to Bend Reality (1:50:34)

- The Importance of Decentralized Living (1:53:20)

- The Role of Media and Public Awareness (1:54:21)

- The Ethical and Moral Implications of AI (1:55:02)

- The Need for a Global Response to AI (1:55:16)


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