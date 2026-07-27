Bright Videos News, July 27, 2026 - Mike Adams Reveals FAMINE RISK Analysis with Daniel Davis + The Global Battle Over Routes & Resources

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- Interviews and Upcoming Appearances (0:11)
- Global Famine and Fertilizer Shortages (2:27)
- Open Source AI and Geopolitical Tensions (8:39)
- Global War for American Empire (14:28)
- Economic Sanctions and Energy Dependence (26:41)
- Food Scarcity and Human Migration (45:30)
- Preparedness and Self-Reliance (1:13:55)
- The Moral Reckoning of the War (1:18:19)
- Impact of the War on Global Humanitarian Crisis (1:19:22)
- Dependency on Critical Inputs and the Impact of the War (1:21:17)
- Geopolitical Implications and the Need for Peace (1:23:15)
- The Role of AI in Humanity's Future (1:29:10)
- The Race for Superintelligence and Its Consequences (1:45:32)
- The Potential for AI to Bend Reality (1:50:34)
- The Importance of Decentralized Living (1:53:20)
- The Role of Media and Public Awareness (1:54:21)
- The Ethical and Moral Implications of AI (1:55:02)
- The Need for a Global Response to AI (1:55:16)
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