George Bush penetrated by 100 men! Sounds like quite an evening.

"THEY KNOW EVERYTHING, I'M SORRY"....
SKULL 💀 AND BONES ☠️ -
A GAY HOMO SWINGER CLUB FOR REAL PUR EVIL SICKOS
ITS IS ONE OF THE SATANIC SECRET SOCIETIES JFK REFERS TO IN HIS SPEECH ON APRIL 7, 1961
GEORGE BUSH SR, GEORGE BUSH, JOHN KERRY, AND RON DESANTIS and many more ARE ALL IN THIS HOMO DEATH CULT!!!
MINIMUM PENETRATED BY 100 MEN TO BE A MEMBER - SO NEXT TO A PUR EVIL SATANIC SECRET SOCIETY, ITS A HOMO SWINGER CLUB
NEXT TIME YOU ARE SEEING THESE PEDO BASTARDS, REMEMBER THEIR FACE, LYING MOUTHS and PENETRATED BUTTS...
Death PENALTY for
>> HIGH CRIMES
>> TREASON
>> CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
-
NO MERCY
NO DEALS
@GitmoTV
@TRIBUNALSforJUSTICE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.