George Bush penetrated by 100 men! Sounds like quite an evening.
730 views
channel image
harrier808
Published Yesterday |

"THEY KNOW EVERYTHING, I'M SORRY"....


SKULL 💀 AND BONES ☠️ -

A GAY HOMO SWINGER CLUB FOR REAL PUR EVIL SICKOS


ITS IS ONE OF THE SATANIC SECRET SOCIETIES JFK REFERS TO IN HIS SPEECH ON APRIL 7, 1961


GEORGE BUSH SR, GEORGE BUSH, JOHN KERRY, AND RON DESANTIS and many more ARE ALL IN THIS HOMO DEATH CULT!!!


MINIMUM PENETRATED BY 100 MEN TO BE A MEMBER - SO NEXT TO A PUR EVIL SATANIC SECRET SOCIETY, ITS A HOMO SWINGER CLUB


NEXT TIME YOU ARE SEEING THESE PEDO BASTARDS, REMEMBER THEIR FACE, LYING MOUTHS and PENETRATED BUTTS...


Death PENALTY for

>> HIGH CRIMES

>> TREASON

>> CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

-

NO MERCY

NO DEALS

@GitmoTV

@TRIBUNALSforJUSTICE

