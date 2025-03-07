Steadfast in Rantis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Occupation forces expelled residents from Rantis, northwest of Ramallah, assaulted them, and destroyed their tents as part of a displacement operation after the war.
Interview: Mohammad Mahariq.
Reporting: Mohammad Turkman
Filmed: 01/03/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video