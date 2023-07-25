Create New Account
ALEX JONES [FULL] Tuesday 7/25/23 • LeBron James’ Son Suffers Heart Attack on Basketball Court After Taking Experimental Death Shot!
LEBRON JAMES’ SON SUFFERS HEART ATTACK ON BASKETBALL COURT AFTER TAKING EXPERIMENTAL DEATH SHOT!ALEX JONES REPORTS NOW IN THIS MUST-WATCH BROADCAST!

Today’s broadcast is LOADED with experts including Dr. Joseph Mercola, Tom Renz, as well as the father of a victim of the Pfizer jab, Ernest Ramirez!

Alex Jones is LIVE right now taking your calls and covering the stories globalists DO NOT want you to hear! DO NOT MISS THIS BROADCAST


