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"The Devil Don't Love You"
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21 views • May 06, 2021
New surprises on for the world each one unexpected and sinister, pack your stuff we're going for a trip. Above "10,000 Feet Below" returning the briefcase to be opened again... From the new Blues-rock album
"Black Crow Moan" from ELIZA NEALS http://elizaneals.com/merch
"The Devil Don't Love You" Produced by living legend bluesman Mr. Joe Louis Walker.
http://ElizaNeals.com
https://linktr.ee/ElizaNeals
SIGNED COPY
https://eliza-neals.square.site
Musicians:
Eliza Neals - Vocals
Joe Louis Walker - Guitar / Backing Vocals
Lenny Bradford - Bass / Tambourine / Backing Vocals
John Medeiros Jr - Drums / Conga
Bruce Bears - Hammond B3
Recording:
Building Records - Marboro, NY engineer, Brandon Morrison
Mixed:
Univox 1 - Nashville, TN engineer, Michael Puwal
Mastered:
The Tempermill - Ferndale, MI engineer, Dave Feeny
"Black Crow Moan" from ELIZA NEALS http://elizaneals.com/merch
"The Devil Don't Love You" Produced by living legend bluesman Mr. Joe Louis Walker.
http://ElizaNeals.com
https://linktr.ee/ElizaNeals
SIGNED COPY
https://eliza-neals.square.site
Musicians:
Eliza Neals - Vocals
Joe Louis Walker - Guitar / Backing Vocals
Lenny Bradford - Bass / Tambourine / Backing Vocals
John Medeiros Jr - Drums / Conga
Bruce Bears - Hammond B3
Recording:
Building Records - Marboro, NY engineer, Brandon Morrison
Mixed:
Univox 1 - Nashville, TN engineer, Michael Puwal
Mastered:
The Tempermill - Ferndale, MI engineer, Dave Feeny
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