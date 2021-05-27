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Joel S. Hirschhorn, M.D. - PANDEMIC BLUNDER
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582 views • May 27, 2021
Joel S. Hirschhorn, M.D. - PANDEMIC BLUNDER Dr. Jack and author Joel Hirschhorn discuss Joel's scathing indictment of Anthony Fauci's decisions and influences on early treatment in COVID19. 03/01/21
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