God Only Disciplines Those He Loves | Pastor Roderick Webster
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
12 views • 1 month ago

In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster explores the profound truth behind God’s discipline and how it reflects His boundless love. Discover why chastening is a mark of divine adoption, how to find comfort in trials, and the liberating gift of being called a child of God. Drawing from Hebrews 12, Romans 8, and 2 Corinthians 1, this message reveals:

    How God’s correction shapes us for holiness
    Why suffering produces peaceable fruit
    The joy of living in spiritual liberty as heirs of Christ

If you’ve ever wondered, "Does God really care when I struggle?" — this devotion will renew your faith and equip you to comfort others. Don’t forget to share this video with someone needing encouragement!

Subscribe for daily devotions and hit the 🔔 to never miss Words From The Word. Let’s grow together in God’s truth!

🙏 “Whom the Lord loves, He chastens.” — Hebrews 12:6

bible studyspiritual growthchristian livingromans 8daily devotionchristian podcastchurch teachinghebrews 12christian discipleship2 corinthians 1roderick webster sermonscomfort in trialswords from the wordgospel truthchristian adoptiongods disciplineadoption in christfaith encouragementbiblical chasteningspiritual liberty
00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:37The Joy of Jesus

01:14The Importance of Chastening

04:04Comforting Others

05:41Living in Liberty

06:35The Gift of Adoption

07:47Conclusion and Prayer

