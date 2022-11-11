Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject is Ezekiel 9 the seven last plagues. Many claims have been made that Ezekiel 9 is the seven last plagues, but is it true, in tis study we take a closer look through the eye of inspiration to see if these statements are true or not.
Aims of the study is to answer the following:
When and where is the slaughter of Ezekiel 9?
What are the 7 last plagues and when do they occur?
Are both events literal?
What are the reasons for these destructions?
Review Ezekiel 9 study
https://www.youtube.com/embed/sHTWkKMKHe4
Sealing of the 144 000
