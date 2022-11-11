Create New Account
Is Ezekiel 9 the seven last plagues?
Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject is Ezekiel 9 the seven last plagues. Many claims have been made that Ezekiel 9 is the seven last plagues, but is it true, in tis study we take a closer look through the eye of inspiration to see if these statements are true or not.


Aims of the study is to answer the following:

 The aims of the study is to understand:

 When and where is the slaughter of Ezekiel 9?

What are the 7 last plagues and when do they occur?

Are both events literal?

What are the reasons for these destructions?

 

Review Ezekiel 9 study

https://www.youtube.com/embed/sHTWkKMKHe4

Sealing of the 144 000

The Sealing of the 144 000

 

Our Channels for Laodicea

https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks

https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry

 

GoldenBowl Studies

https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca

Sigh And Cry SA

https://www.brighteon.com/957b5b11-b16b-48c1-936b-8a5b081f707c

Youtube -GoldenBowlStudies

https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4

 

Visit our websites

www.whyperish.org

www.upa7.co.za

upa7.org

 

 

Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263

Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304

Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672

UPA7.org-MAL: [email protected] ph: (+265) 99 006 3328

UPA7.org-Zam ph: [email protected] ph: (+260) 97 931 5282

Keywords
bible prophecyend timesseventh day adventistspirit of prophecyezekiel 9144 000ellen whitelaodiceamodern israelpresent truthsigh and crymeat in due seasonwhy do we kill the prophetsa call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his churchforces of naturegods true churchezekiel 9 vs the seven last plaguesslaughter weaponspurification of the churchsealing of the servants of god

