Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject is Ezekiel 9 the seven last plagues. Many claims have been made that Ezekiel 9 is the seven last plagues, but is it true, in tis study we take a closer look through the eye of inspiration to see if these statements are true or not.





Aims of the study is to answer the following:

The aims of the study is to understand:

When and where is the slaughter of Ezekiel 9?

What are the 7 last plagues and when do they occur?

Are both events literal?

What are the reasons for these destructions?

Review Ezekiel 9 study

https://www.youtube.com/embed/sHTWkKMKHe4

